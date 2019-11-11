LATE ENTRY?
Ex-Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Considering 2020 Run: NYT
Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick is reportedly considering entering the 2020 presidential race, The New York Times reports. Patrick reportedly told Democratic Party leaders that none of the existing candidates in the race have built up enough political momentum and said there is room for a candidate to appeal to both moderate Democrats and progressives. Massachusetts Democrats close to Patrick have also reportedly reached out to party leaders in early primary states about the two-term governor’s potential run. Patrick, one of the first black governors in U.S. history, will have to file this week if he wants to be on the ballot in the New Hampshire primary—the nation’s first. Patrick has not spoken publicly on the matter. The news comes after former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg filed paperwork to enter in the Alabama primary last week.