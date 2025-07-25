Two El Paso Border Patrol officials have appeared in what can only be described as a poor attempt at comedy by reusing the infamous Coldplay kiss cam footage to mock undocumented immigrants. “The face you make when Border Patrol walks in and you’re an illegal alien,” reads text on the video. The clip shows two Border Patrol agents superimposed over the concert footage, in which a CEO and his head of HR, both of whom are married to other people, were caught canoodling. The CEO, Andy Byron, dives to hide his face while the head of HR, Kristin Cabot, turns away from the camera and covers her face with her hands. In the Border Patrol skit, the agents appear to look around as if searching for something, or someone, before shrugging their shoulders in resignation.
A Royal Caribbean crew member has died after going overboard off the coast of the Bahamas on Thursday night, a company spokesperson said in a statement. The unidentified man was aboard the Icon of the Seas—the world’s largest cruise ship—when guests saw him fall at around 7 p.m., People reported. The crew on board reportedly sprang into action, slowed the ship, and launched a rescue boat to retrieve him from the water. Yet the cruise line said the man, who had been in the water for around 30 minutes, was pronounced dead upon being located. “We extend our condolences to the crew member’s family and loved ones. To respect their privacy, we have no additional details to share,” the cruise line said in its statement. The ship has been on a seven-day cruise through the Eastern Caribbean, working its way through the Bahamas before it will head back to port in Miami, Florida, on Saturday. The ship is expected to complete its route as planned, however, the cause of the incident was not made clear. The Daily Beast has contacted Royal Caribbean for more information about the circumstances surrounding the crew member’s fall.
‘Devastating’ $4B Drop in Foreign Tourism to NYC Expected Under Trump
New York City is bracing for a major cut in tourism revenue as a result of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, changes to visa rules, and frayed relations with Canada. The city is expecting a $4 billion shortfall this year, with about 2 million fewer visitors from abroad. The data comes from research conducted by NYC Tourism + Conventions, which shared its results with the New York Post. Its CEO, Julie Coker, told the paper: “Although international visitors make up 20% of total visitation, they account for approximately 50% of all visitor spending, making them essential to New York City’s economy. Combined, this downward revision represents an estimated loss of over $4 billion in direct spending.” Just last year, NYC Tourism + Conventions announced that the city had fully recovered from the effects of COVID-19. Speaking to the Post, tour guide operator Matt Levy of Spread Love Tours said: “There is an absolute real-world decline in tourism and revenue due to Trump’s tariffs, and aggressive posting towards our friendly northern neighbors.”
Elon Musk ordered a Starlink communications blackout over parts of Ukraine during a critical 2022 counteroffensive against Russia, leading to a military disaster and preventing soldiers from retaking territory held by Russia. In September 2022, the former special government employee and “first buddy” directed a senior SpaceX engineer to trigger the mass shutdown, cutting service across large swaths of the territory. “We have to do this,” Michael Nicolls, the Starlink engineer, told colleagues upon receiving the order. As Ukrainian forces rushed toward the region of Kherson, they were suddenly cut off from key communications. At least 100 terminals went dark, halting drone surveillance, battlefield communication, and key artillery strikes. Ukrainian troops, who had planned to surround Russian forces in Beryslav, began to panic as their strategic operations were thrown into chaos. “The encirclement stalled entirely,” a military official told Reuters. “It failed.” Ukrainian troops, however, ultimately succeeded in reclaiming Beryslav, Kherson, and additional Russian-held territory. Although his motivation remains unclear, three people told Reuters that the decision may have been driven by Musk’s fear of nuclear retaliation from Russia. Starlink employees were shocked by Musk, who seemed primed to take “the outcome of the war into his own hands.” In a March post on X, Musk said Starlink has not been used to influence the war: “We would never do such a thing.”
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is urging Canadians to keep coming to his state amid a steep decline in visitors from the north during the second Trump administration. According to Axios, 28 percent fewer Canadian residents have crossed the border by car so far this year compared with the same point in 2024. “More than half of Minnesota’s international visitors come from Canada,” Walz said in a statement. “We value that connection and the many ways our cultures overlap—from hockey to fishing, and from buffalo plaid to a bold winter spirit. We want our Canadian neighbors [to] know they’re not just welcome here—they’re encouraged to visit and continue our long friendship.” The former vice presidential candidate’s plea comes as Trump continues to menace Canada with severe tariffs, with the president signaling on Friday morning that he’s not especially interested in reaching a deal with one of his nation’s biggest trading partners. “I think Canada could be one where they’ll just pay tariffs, not really a negotiation,” he said. “We don’t have a deal with Canada. We haven’t been focused on that.”
Original Saturday Night Live cast member Dan Aykroyd was one of the key alums missing from the show’s massive 50th anniversary special earlier this year, and he’s finally revealed the real reason why. The 73-year-old told Entertainment Weekly that he simply wanted to watch from the comfort of his home. “I wanted to watch the show beginning to end,” he told the site. “I knew if I was there, I’d be in a dressing room, I’d be working. I wanted to see it live,” he continued, “I wanted to be at home.” As one of the most well-known SNL alums and the only living original cast member who did not attend, the Ghostbusters star caused a stir online when he encouraged his fans to watch the SNL50 special but offered no explanation for why he wasn’t attending the show at the time. Aykroyd’s rep eventually told Variety he wouldn’t attend because of “prior commitments.” Months later, he’s revealed that commitment was to be at home in his living room. “I’m a fan of the show today, and I watch it all the time,” he added. “I love these new players; I think they’re just great. I just wanted to see and live nostalgically with my family in my own home, eating my own popcorn.” Other notable alums who didn’t attend the show included Bill Hader, Dana Carvey, and Colin Quinn, on account of scheduling conflicts or, in the case of Carvey, a poorly timed case of the flu.
Venetians are getting creative when it comes to escaping tourists. An activist group of the city’s residents have successfully bid to take over part of the nearby island Poveglia in August with plans to convert it into a park. Poveglia per Tutti (Poveglia for Everyone) has been awarded a six year lease on the land after it challenged residents of Venice to help stump up the cash with a “€99 for 99 years” campaign. The campaign garnered more than 4,600 donors, but the group will pay only €1,000 a year for the lease. Poveglia has been abandoned since 1990 and was once a plague pit, but that hasn’t deterred Venetians determined to escape the 30 million tourists estimated to visit the city every year. Officials have in recent years banned cruise ships from docking in the city and introduced a €5 entry fee but that has done little to slow the tourism trade. Now, Venetians are looking to get away instead.
Tourists in Botswana were left scared for their lives when an enraged elephant almost sent them tumbling into a crocodile-infested river. Video footage shows the safari boat accidentally sailing too close to a female elephant feeding on reeds in the marshy waters, causing them to make a hasty retreat with the beast hot on their tail. As the elephant advanced, the guide attempted to reverse, but the engine suddenly stalled, leaving the group vulnerable. The guide, initially calm, shouted, “When she comes close, we are going to zoom forward!,” but their plans faltered when the elephant closed in rapidly, intent on flipping the boat. With a loud trumpet, the 5-ton beast hooked her tusks under the aluminum vessel, lifting it skyward and causing the tourists to tumble from their seats, dropping cameras as the boat came dangerously close to capsizing. Miraculously, the tusks slid free, and the boat crashed back into the crocodile-filled waters without any serious injuries.
An American woman has been jailed for eight years for scamming millions of dollars for North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s regime in an elaborate fraud. Christina Chapman, 50, from Litchfield Park, a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona, conned 300 companies by providing them with remote workers they thought were 68 genuine American workers—but who were actually North Koreans using stolen identities. She pleaded guilty in February and was sentenced Thursday to eight years in court in D.C. In total, federal prosecutors said, the communist dictatorship took $17 million from 300 American companies, some of them on the Fortune 500 list. The unnamed companies were described as including a car maker, a “media and entertainment company,” a Silicon Valley firm, and a luxury retailer. The fake IT workers even targeted two federal agencies. Chapman laundered the work and the con by “hosting” 90 laptops in her suburban home. The American companies sent their laptops to her home, believing that was the address for the genuine Americans. She then set them up to be operated remotely from North Korea. Acting U.S. Attorney for Washington D.C. Jeanine Pirro—the former Fox News host known as “Judge Jeanine”—said the victims were “quintessential American companies.” The case is among the country’s largest North Korean IT scams. Chapman claimed she took on the job to afford treatment for her cancer-ridden mother, according to court documents.
Australian actress Rebel Wilson has been sued by a production company involved in her directorial debut film, The Deb. U.K.-based AI Film filed against Wilson in the New South Wales Supreme Court this week alleging that the actress deliberately obstructed the release of the film and made defamatory statements that led to financial and reputational damage, The Guardian reported. The legal drama started last year when Wilson accused her fellow producers of sexual misconduct, embezzlement, and hampering the film’s distribution on social media. Actress Charlotte MacInnes, who appears in the film, dismissed Wilson’s allegations, calling them “false and absurd,” while producers Vince Holden, Amanda Ghost, and Gregor Cameron filed a suit against Wilson for defamation in Los Angeles. Wilson’s U.S. lawyers have since said the first-time director is in talks to buy the film and all associated rights. The Pitch Perfect star spoke out about the lawsuit on her Instagram Story, writing: “Apparently I’m being sued in Australia? It makes no sense. As the director, producer and co-star who nurtured a project called The Deb for five years from a three-page idea into a gorgeous feature film—I wish nothing more than to have this film released and have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to get this to happen.” She dismissed the suit as “continued bullying and harassment” from the producers.