Devastating Poll Reveals New Low for SCOTUS After Trump-Friendly Rulings

A majority of Americans now disapprove of how the United States Supreme Court is doing—and almost half think the bench is making rulings based on ideology, not law.

That is according to a new Washington Post/Ipsos poll, which shows that sentiment toward SCOTUS is souring after a raft of Trump-friendly decisions in June.

Fifty-five percent of Americans disapprove of the court, according to the survey. That is creeping back toward its disapproval rating of 58 percent that it recorded in the immediate aftermath of overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court justices pose for their group portrait at the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., October 7, 2022. Seated (L-R): Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., Samuel A. Alito, Jr. and Elena Kagan. Standing (L-R): Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The latest dip in trust for the high court comes as it has repeatedly ruled in favor of President Donald Trump’s wishes this term.

In the most recent session, the court strengthened executive power, allowed the government to turn back refugees and deport legal immigrants from specific countries, and upheld a ban on transgender athletes competing in school sports.

Of those surveyed who thought the court had a bias, two-thirds believed the bias was in favor of Trump, 17 percent said the court was neutral, and the other 17 percent believed the court ruled against Trump’s interests.

Trump, 80, has raged in recent weeks against the Supreme Court’s decision on his executive order that attempted to bypass the 14th Amendment and strip certain U.S. citizens of their birthright citizenship. It also struck down Trump’s tariffs and found he could not fire a Democrat on the Federal Reserve board.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling is wrong. I will be asking for a Rehearing by the United States Supreme Court, IMMEDIATELY. This miscarriage of justice will destroy America if they don’t change their absolutely insane decision,” Trump raged in a long post on Truth Social about the birthright citizenship decision.

Trump once again lashed out at the Supreme Court over birthright citizenship. Truth Social/realDonaldTrump

Opinions about the court are heavily divided along ideological lines, with two-thirds of Republicans surveyed saying they approve of the court and three-quarters of Democrats disapproving. Six in 10 independents also disapprove.

The poll found that only a quarter of the surveyed voters believed the justices on the bench ruled based on the law.

Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan gave a rare public testimony to plead for additional security funding for the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Justices on both sides of the divide have recognized the need to act to restore faith in the institution, but they differ on the mechanism.

At a committee hearing last Tuesday, Justice Elena Kagan—an Obama appointee—reiterated her support for independent enforcement of the Supreme Court’s code of ethics, while Amy Coney-Barrett, who was appointed by Trump, said she was “unsure” such lengths were necessary.