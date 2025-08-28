Devastating Poll Reveals What Voters Really Think of Trump’s Crackdown Plot
An underwhelming minority of voters agree with President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of Washington, D.C. Figures from Quinnipiac University starkly outline the opposition. Less than half, 41 percent, said they supported Trump sending the National Guard into the capital. Just 41 percent of people approved of his crackdown in the city where crime is actually at a 30-year low. “Posting the National Guard in D.C. to fight local crime gets faint support, with independent voters giving the deployment a big thumbs down,” Quinnipiac said. Republicans, perhaps expectedly, support the endeavor, with 86 percent in favor. Democrats, 93 percent, and independents, at 61 percent, opposed the deployment. Thirty-seven percent of voters, meanwhile, approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president, while 55 percent disapprove. Trump on Monday brushed off concerns that his crime crackdown in Washington, D.C., constitutes an overreach of his powers. “Most people say … if he stops crime, he can be whatever he wants,” he later added.