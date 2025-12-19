A chilling text sent by NASCAR champion Greg Biffle’s wife Cristina just moments before they died in a plane crash has been revealed. Cristina texted her mother Cathy Grossu, saying, “We’re in trouble”—just before the fiery crash in North Carolina on Thursday which killed seven people in total: Greg and Cristina, their son Ryder, 5, and Greg’s daughter Emma, 14 (whom he shared with ex-wife Nicole Lunders) plus Craig Wadsworth and Dennis Dutton and his son Jack. Grossu told People, “She texted me from the plane and she said, ‘We’re in trouble.’ And that was it. So we’re devastated. We’re brokenhearted.” Grossu said the group were headed to celebrate a birthday in Florida—Greg Biffle was due to turn 56 next week. “To think that they would be killed on a birthday trip, that was just such a fun time for the family,” she says. “And to see the horrific way that it ended, it’s just, it is so hard to bear. I cannot believe they’re gone.” The victims were traveling in a private jet registered to a company owned by Biffle. It crash-landed near a runway 26 minutes after taking off from Statesville Regional Airport. The cause of the crash is being investigated.