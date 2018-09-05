Develop the Skills To Plan, Shoot, and Edit Amazing Videos in This $15 Course
LIKE A PRO
Video content is valuable, whether being used for a campaign or tell compelling stories. Over the course of five hours, The Complete Filmmaker Guide teaches you the foundations of creating impactful video content, starting from creative development and moving through best practices for all stages of production. Even if you’re operating with limited resources, this guide teaches you how to plan a shoot, capture beautiful video, organize your footage, and edit it together seamlessly. The guide emphasizes that it's the underlying skills and techniques you use to capture video content that matters — rather than expensive gear and an overblown budget. Usually, the Complete Filmmaker Guide is $199.99, but you can get it now for $14.99.
Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.