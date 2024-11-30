‘Devil’ Diddy Dangled Designer from 17th Floor Balcony and Threatened to Kill Her, Say Court Docs

Fashion designer Bryana “Bana” Bongolan has filed a 17-page lawsuit in Los Angeles against Sean “Diddy” Combs alleging sexual battery, infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

Combs, currently in custody in New York awaiting trial on other criminal charges, also left her fearing for her life, according to the suit.

Rolling Stone reports that she is seeking $10 million in damages for the lasting emotional distress that she claims she has suffered. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Nov. 27.

Diddy settled a rape and abuse lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, for $30 million in November 2023 after video emerged of him brutally beating her in a hotel.

Since then there have been dozens of civil lawsuits accusing him of blackmail, beating, rape, drugging, and threatening behavior.

He was arrested last September, charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. His trial is set to begin on May 5 next year. He could face life in prison if found guilty. A judge has denied him bail.

Sean "Diddy" Combs during a bail hearing in federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, Sept. 18, 2024, in a courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

The latest lawsuit states Bongolan was attacked by Combs at Ventura’s luxury LA apartment.

“On or about September 26, 2016, Sean ‘P. Diddy‘ Combs sexually battered Ms. Bryana ’Bana’ Bongolan, dangled her off of a 17-story-high balcony, and then slammed her into the patio furniture on the balcony.

“His outrageous and abhorrent conduct violated Ms. Bongolan’s fundamental dignity, bodily autonomy, and sense of safety.”

The document goes on to detail that Bongolan and her girlfriend were staying with the singer when an enraged Combs showed up, pounding on the door.

“This event was the culmination of a series of threats, intimidation, and violence that colored many of Ms. Bongolan’s interactions with Mr. Combs from the day she met him,” reads the lawsuit.

Bongolan alleges that she witnessed numerous instances of abuse between Combs and then girlfriend Ventura before the Bad Boy Entertainment founder allegedly intimidated and threatened Bongolan.

It all culminated one night in September 2016, when Combs allegedly dangled Bongolan over the side of Ventura’s balcony while screaming at her.

“The September 26 assault ultimately proved that Ms. Bongolan was correct to fear Mr. Combs and has resulted in deep and lasting harm,” wrote her attorney James R. Nikraftar.

“Mr. Combs’ threats that he was the ‘motherf---ing devil,’ and that ‘he could kill’ her were intended to terrorize intimidate, and instill fear.

“Therefore when he forcibly groped her breasts, dangled her from a balcony and battered her, she reasonably believed that Mr. Combs’ assault was him making good on his threats.

“The only purpose of dangling someone over a balcony is to actually kill them or to intentionally terrorize them and rob them of any concept of dominion over their own bodily autonomy and safety.

“Ms. Bongolan refuses to allow this fear to control the rest of her life and brings this action to demand that Mr. Combs takes responsibility for the trauma he intentionally and maliciously inflicted.”