Twitter Says It Locked Out Devin Nunes After He Failed to Solve Basic Anti-Spam Puzzle
ARE WE HUMAN?
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was briefly locked out of his Twitter account Tuesday night after he failed to solve a simple puzzle designed to prove that he is a human being. Twitter uses reCAPTCHAs—a type of anti-spam filter that requires users to identify a basic object and click on the images which show that object. However, either Nunes or one of his team members failed in that task. A Twitter spokesperson told Insider: “Our automated systems took enforcement action on the account in error and it has since been reversed. The enforcement action was taken as a result of the account’s failure to complete an anti-spam challenge that we regularly deploy across the service.” Nunes didn’t respond to Insider’s request for a comment—but, to be fair, he may have struggled to access his email account.