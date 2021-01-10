Devin Nunes Says ‘Republicans Have No Way to Communicate’—on Fox News
WHAT ARE YOU DOING NOW?
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was likely speaking to millions of conservatives on Fox News Sunday morning when he complained to host Maria Bartiromo that “Republicans have no way to communicate” now that the Twitter alternative Parler has been effectively taken down by Apple, Google, and Amazon Web Services for refusing to adequately monitor its content for incitement of violence.
“This is clearly a violation of antitrust, civil rights, the RICO statute,” Nunes added, calling on the Department of Justice and the FBI to open a “racketeering investigation” into what he views as a coordinated “attack” on Parler. “I have three million followers on Parler,” the congressman whined. “Tonight, I will no longer be able to communicate with those people.”