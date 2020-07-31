Devin Nunes Stays Silent When Asked if He’s Been Handed Foreign Intelligence on Joe Biden
SPEAKS VOLUMES
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) refused to answer when directly asked whether he has been given foreign information meant to damage Joe Biden, according to a transcript of a closed-door committee meeting. Nunes is the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, and he faced questioning from Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney when the committee met this week. The foreign intelligence in question relates to packets allegedly sent to Republican members of Congress—including Nunes—by Ukrainian lawmaker and Rudy Giuliani associate Andrii Derkach. According to CNN, Maloney asked if Nunes is “prepared to disclose to the committee whether he has received materials that have been called into question in the public reports from Andrii Derkach and, if so, whether he is prepared to share them with the rest of the committee.” House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff asked if Nunes wanted to respond, to which the Republican simply responded: “No.”