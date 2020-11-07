Wine World Rocked by Yet Another Sexual Misconduct Charge
BITTER FINISH
A week after the wine world was rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct, the head of an organization that confers the coveted title of master sommelier has resigned following a new accusation. A candidate at the Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas told The New York Times that her mentor, Devon Broglie, pursued her sexually and she slept with him twice in 2o13. “I felt like I was on call for sex from someone I couldn’t say no to,” the woman, Marie-Louise Friedland, 32, told the newspaper. Broglie did not comment, and the court claimed his resignation was unrelated to Friedland’s claim. Before Friedland came forward, more than a dozen women lodged harassment allegations against other male master sommeliers—sparking 10 suspensions, one resignation, and calls for the entire board to step down.