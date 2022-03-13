California Man Accused of Murder After Dead Child Found in His Home, Police Say

CHEAT SHEET
A manhunt is underway for 34-year-old Dhante Jackson after a dead child was found in his California home, according to authorities. The body was found during a search for missing 8-year-old Sophia Mason, whose mother Samantha Johnson has been in custody since the child was reported missing Feb. 10, police said. Relatives of the family say they have not been in contact with the child since before Christmas, according to local news reports. Police have not confirmed whether the body has been identified as the missing child, but said Jackson is being sought for murder. The child’s mother was previously arrested for child abuse, Merced police confirmed on Saturday and is currently not listed on the murder arrest warrant.