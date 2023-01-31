Tesla Driver Plunged Off Cliff to Intentionally Kill His Family, Wife Says
‘NOT AN ACCIDENT’
The wife of the Tesla driver who drove his car off a California cliff said he “intentionally tried to kill” his family, according to officials. Dharmesh Patel, 41, was charged with three counts of attempted murder after he plunged off a cliff with his wife, Neha, 41, and two children, 4 and 7, in tow. His wife was still conscious after the crash, screaming at authorities that he did it on purpose. “She said very simply this was not an accident,” San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told the Los Angeles Times. All four family members survived the crash, but Neha Patel remains hospitalized and hasn’t spoken to prosecutors. Dharmesh Patel was released from the hospital Friday with “serious lower body injuries” and is being held in the San Mateo County Jail.