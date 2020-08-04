DHS Accused Maine Teen of Training Terrorists in Joke TikTok Video
SERIOUSLY?
The Department of Homeland Security spread claims that a 19-year-old TikTok user was training terrorists in a humorous video she posted to the social-media platform, according to leaked documents from the department. An alert sent to the Maine Information and Analysis Center and circulated among police departments across the state shared the teen’s TikTok profile and the video she made, claiming that she was spreading “tips on how to riot.” The teen who made the TikTok, who goes by Weirdsappho on the platform, said the video in question was made as “a joke.” The video begins with a tweet from comedian Jaboukie Young-White that jokingly encourages protesters to throw “water balloons filled w sticky liquids (esp some sort of sugar/milk/syrup combo)” at tanks and subsequently shares responses to the tweet.