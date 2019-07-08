CHEAT SHEET
DHS Asks for 1,000 More National Guard Troops for Border Protection
The Department of Homeland Security has requested that the Pentagon authorize 1,000 National Guard members to provide additional support to Customs and Border Protection in Texas. While the request has not been approved, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot supports the idea. As of now, there are 1,900 National Guard members supporting border security, in addition to the 2,300 active duty troops that help border missions. The extra 1,000 people would be a significant increase in National Guard presence at the border. This request comes after a spate of criticism directed at border holding facilities, with visitors calling them overcrowded and the treatment of the migrants unprofessional. Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that he and his wife will travel to Texas to visit these border facilities on Friday.