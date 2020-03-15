DHS Chief Chad Wolf: Airport Crowding ‘Unacceptable’ but ‘Fixed’

Acting Homeland Security Chad Wolf admitted Sunday that the sardine-can crowds and long waits at airports sparked by President Donald Trump’s coronavirus-related European travel ban were “unacceptable.” At an evening briefing on the swiftly spreading crisis, Wolf said the situation had been resolved and that the average wait time to re-enter the U.S. is now about 30 minutes. “We have course corrected. We’ve adjusted our processes,” he said. “We have fixed it.” More than 40,000 passengers returning from Europe were processed at U.S. airports on Saturday, he said.