DHS Chief Chad Wolf Says He Was Unaware That RNC Would Use Naturalization Ceremony
‘WITHOUT A HITCH’
Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf claimed on Sunday morning that he didn’t know that the naturalization ceremony he oversaw last week would be used in the Republican National Convention.
Asked by ABC This Week host Jonathan Karl if he was aware that the ceremony featuring five new citizens would be aired at the RNC last week, Wolf initially deflected, saying he had taken part in countless similar ceremonies.
“But, sir, respectfully, that was not my question. My question was, did you know when you took part in that ceremony that it was going to be used that night at the Republican convention?” Karl pushed back. “No,” Wolf replied. “What I knew is again, participating in a naturalization ceremony, we had a number of employees there, as they do every naturalization ceremony, making sure that that ceremony goes off without a hitch.”
Wolf, acting in his official capacity while conducting the ceremony, sparked outrage and House Democrats vowed to look into whether or not the acting secretary violated the Hatch Act. Furthermore, two of the women featured in the ceremony told the Wall Street Journal that they didn’t know the ceremony would be featured at the political convention.