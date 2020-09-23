DHS Chief: Foreign Governments Not ‘Targeting Election Infrastructure’
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf told Congress Wednesday that “we don’t see foreign actors targeting election infrastructure” in 2020. Wolf, testifying for Senate confirmation to run the department, didn’t distinguish between the more direct election interference of Russia and the propaganda campaigns of China and Iran. “All three are a threat,” said Wolf, who later added: “Russia seeks to denigrate former Vice President Biden, China prefers Vice President Biden and Iran prefers Vice President Biden.”
Last week, the former chief of DHS’ intelligence wing accused Wolf and others of manipulating intelligence reports to downplay the threat of white supremacist violence and Russian election interference. Wolf called the accusations “patently false” and retaliatory. In a different portion of the hearing, however, Wolf said that while white supremacist violence was the greatest domestic terror threat, “we cannot ignore what has been happening over the past four months, with anti-government extremists, anarchist extremist, anti-law enforcement extremists.”
Asked about whistleblower Dawn Wooten’s allegations that ICE detainees in Georgia were subjected to unwanted hysterectomies, as well as generalized medical neglect during the pandemic, Wolf said that while a DHS investigation had just begun, “the facts on the ground do not back up those allegations.”