CHEAT SHEET
SMH
DHS Chief Launches Investigation Into Secret Border Patrol Facebook Group
Department of Homeland Security chief Kevin McAleenan called for an investigation into reports of a closed Border Patrol Facebook group where agents allegedly made jokes about migrant deaths. According to ProPublica, which broke the story, the group, called “I’m 10-15,” has about 9,500 members, almost half of the 20,000 border agents employed in America today. “Any employee found to have compromised the public’s trust in our law enforcement mission will be held accountable,” McAleenan tweeted on Wednesday. “They do not represent the men and women of the Border Patrol.” This comes on the heels of a report by a DHS inspector general that revealed there was extreme overcrowding in the border facilities, with some young children being held for weeks.