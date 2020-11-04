DHS Cyber Czar Says There’s ‘No Evidence’ Foreign Interference Changed Any 2020 Votes
CISA AND DESIST
The head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said Wednesday in a statement that his bureau had “no evidence” that foreign attempts to interfere in the U.S. presidential election succeeded in changing any votes.“Importantly, after millions of Americans voted, we have no evidence any foreign adversary was capable of preventing Americans from voting or changing vote tallies...” Chris Krebs wrote. “We will remain vigilant for any attempts by foreign actors to target or disrupt the ongoing vote counting and final certification of results.” Russian attempts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election ignited long-standing fights in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s surprise win, leading to the multi-year investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.