DHS Finds Homegrown White Supremacists Pose Greater Terrorist Threat to U.S. Than Foreign Groups: Report
DANGEROUS
The Department of Homeland Security concluded that domestic white supremacist groups pose a greater terroristic threat to the United States than foreign extremist groups, Politico reports. According to three drafts of a document titled “DHS’s State of the Homeland Threat Assessment 2020,” officials wrote, “Foreign terrorist organizations will continue to call for Homeland attacks but probably will remain constrained in their ability to direct such plots over the next year.” The agency concluded Russia would make the most aggressive attempts at electioneering by spreading misinformation in 2020. Though the first draft reportedly contains stronger language on white supremacists than later ones, all three drafts state, “Among DVEs [Domestic Violent Extremists], we judge that white supremacist extremists (WSEs) will remain the most persistent and lethal threat in the Homeland through 2021.”