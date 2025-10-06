DHS Goon Melts Down at Dem Governor Telling ICE Barbie to Get Out of His State

A senior Department of Homeland Security official has lashed out at Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker—telling him to “get out of your mansion & go see Chicago.”

On Sunday, Pritzker used a TV appearance to blast DHS Secretary Kristi Noem—nicknamed ICE Barbie for her love of dolling-up for in-the-field stunts—after she sent ICE units into Chicago.

Kristi Noem has a habit of cosplaying during photo shoots. Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters

Masked and armed officers were reported to have ransacked homes and arrested U.S. citizens, holding children and senior citizens in zip-ties for several hours.

Alleging that ICE was “just picking up people who are brown and Black and then checking their credentials,” Pritzker said ICE had turned the city into a “war zone.”

He added: “If they’re not gonna focus on the worst of the worst, which is what the president said they were gonna do, they need to get the heck out.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who has met with community violence intervention (CVI) leaders as they hold an emergency response training to prepare for federal deployments in Chicago, Illinois. NAM Y. HUH/NAM Y. HUH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Pritzker’s appearance led DHS communications boss Tricia McLaughlin to have a major meltdown on social media—branding his CNN remarks “a smorgasbord of lies,” and denying children had been zip-tied in Thursday’s raid.

The DHS assistant secretary claimed critics are ignoring that “@DHSGov law enforcement was attacked by domestic terrorists in Chicago” and that last week’s building sweep “resulted in the arrest of multiple TERRORISTS, Tren De Aragua gang members and violent criminals.”

On X, she wrote: “@ICEGov & @CBP law enforcement officers exercise reasonable suspicion… J.B.’s jeers and smears of racial profiling are repugnant.

Patricia McLaughlin has put herself front and center of this story with her social media and TV meltdowns. Mikaela McGee/DHS

“Children were never zip tied. This is a shameful and disgusting lie. POTUS Trump and Secretary Noem will not let children be exploited and trafficked by gangs and criminals like the past administration.”

Having a day earlier appeared on Fox News to taunt the governor, calling him “inept” and “spineless,” McLaughlin added: “If JB Pritzker actually walked his own city he would see the domestic terrorists attacking American law enforcement officers and the scourge of insidious violent crime that is a direct result of his own policies.”

DHS comms chief Tricia McLaughlin's social media rant at Pritzker. X

However, Pritzker later went further, posting on X that President Donald Trump was ordering 400 Texas National Guard troops to Illinois and Oregon, having never called him to discuss it, calling it “Trump’s Invasion.”

Urging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to “immediately withdraw any support,” Pritzker added: “The brave men and women who serve in our national guards must not be used as political props.

“This is a moment where every American must speak up and help stop this madness.”

J.B. Pritzker has ramped up his warnings about a dark slide into totalitarianism. X

Illinois officials have launched investigations into the raid following a series of eyewitness accounts.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported on Thursday that federal agents ransacked apartments in a South Shore tower and hauled out residents—including children and seniors—during the 1 a.m. operation.

DHS said 37 people were arrested and had alleged ties to drugs, weapons, and immigration violations. One witness told the paper she saw “kids coming out buck naked” and being loaded into Budget vans.

A still from DHS's latest promo video, showing the rental vans, used for taking away arrestees, lining the street. DHS / X

DHS has since used the footage of the raid as a cinematic hype video for “Operation Midway Blitz,” boasting “OVER 900 ARRESTS” with helmet-cam footage, even as civil-rights groups decried the raid as harmful and traumatic.

The promo’s tagline read: “To every criminal illegal alien: Darkness is no longer your ally. We will find you.”

Trump’s broader push to flood blue-state cities with Guard troops hit a legal wall late Sunday and into Monday.

A Trump-appointed federal judge, Karin Immergut, temporarily blocked federalized Guard deployments to Portland after Oregon and California sued, with further hearings set for later in October. The ruling came as the administration eyed out-of-state Guard units to bolster federal agents around ICE sites.