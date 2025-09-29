DHS Goons Go on Patrol in Blue City’s Richest Streets

Camouflage-clad federal agents stormed Chicago’s downtown on Sunday, parading through some of the city’s wealthiest enclaves in a bizarre display of political theater.

Livestreams caught Border Patrol officers outside Tribune Tower and Millennium Park, detaining people as Customs and Border Protection boats prowled the Chicago River.

But the show really turned heads when the agents, decked out in camo with “Border Patrol” patches, marched into the Gold Coast, a neighborhood better known for luxury boutiques than immigration crackdowns.

USBP Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro sector, Greg Bovino, stands on a street corner with federal agents after patrolling several tourist districts in the downtown area. Jim Vondruska/REUTERS

Bystanders quickly formed a tailing crowd, chanting “ICE, go home!” and “shame” as agents lined Clark Street. A whistle pierced the air. Vans whisked some of the officers away, but others lingered as the chants continued.

“This was a show. They wanted to get attention, and they got it,” Enrique Espinoza, a Chicago attorney and member of the Hispanic Lawyers Association of Illinois, who is also a Mexican immigrant, said.

A crowd gathered to protest against the officers' presence. Jim Vondruska/REUTERS

Gov. JB Pritzker torched the stunt on X: “This is not making anybody safer—it’s a show of intimidation, instilling fear in our communities and hurting our businesses. We cannot normalize militarizing American cities and suburbs.”

DHS agents in a rich enclave of Chicago. Jim Vondruska/REUTERS

Gregory Bovino, the chief U.S. Border Patrol agent, joined the patrol. He was asked by the Chicago Tribune how many agents had been patrolling downtown on Sunday. Bovino said, “A lot.”

“The people, united, will never be defeated!” protesters chanted as he and Border Patrol agents rolled out.

Trump has ordered increased federal law enforcement presence to assist in crime prevention in Chicago. Jim Vondruska/REUTERS

Bovino had teamed up with ICE agents and DHS goons on Saturday, too, to quell a protest at the ICE processing facility in Broadview, Illinois.

The ensuing downtown walkabout comes amid what ICE is calling “Operation Midway Blitz,” a federal immigration enforcement effort that focuses on Illinois, launched by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) earlier this month.

“This operation will target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in Chicago,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a press release at the time.

Pedestrians yell at federal agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection as they walk along North Clark Street near West Oak Street in the River North neighborhood. AP

The Chicago Tribune reports that the program has “sown fear throughout immigrant communities in Chicago and its suburbs.”

Trump has already deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles in response to immigration protests and D.C. as part of his so-called crime crackdown in the nation’s capital.

He said Saturday that he will send troops to Portland, Oregon, “authorizing Full Force, if necessary” to handle “domestic terrorists.” A smaller deployment in Memphis, Tennessee, is also expected soon.