The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general is investigating the Secret Service’s handling of the security at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania where a would-be assassin attempted to kill the former president on Saturday.

A brief notice on the website of the DHS Office of Inspector General on Wednesday said the objective of the probe is to: “Evaluate the United States Secret Service's (Secret Service) process for securing former President Trump's July 13, 2024 campaign event.”

The investigation comes after President Joe Biden separately called for an “independent review of the national security” at the Trump rally where a gunman fired towards the stage, wounding the former president and others.

It’s not yet clear when the new investigation began, with the probe included on a broader list of “ongoing projects” on the site of the inspector general’s office.

It’s the latest in a series of efforts to find answers about how the shooter was able to get onto a roof so close to Trump and open fire despite the vantage point seemingly being such an obvious risk that authorities had reportedly flagged it as a potential threat in the days before the rally.