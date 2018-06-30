DHS Names New ICE Acting Head

CHEAT SHEET
The Department of Homeland Security named Ronald D. Vitiello as acting head and deputy director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Saturday. Vitiello has worked in law enforcement for 30 years, and currently serves as deputy commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. DHS secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in a statement that Vitiello "brings to ICE the vision and leadership needed to continue the exceptional work the agency is doing to accomplish its crucial national security and public safety missions." The Trump administration has faced criticism over its immigration policies in recent weeks following reports of families separated at the border.