DHS Ordered to Stop Compiling Creepy Intelligence Reports on Portland Journalists
WAY TOO FAR
The Department of Homeland Security has been ordered to immediately stop compiling “intelligence reports” on journalists covering protests in Portland after the insidious practice was exposed in an article in The Washington Post. Late Thursday, the Post reported that the department’s intelligence office sent out intel to federal law-enforcement agencies on tweets written by two journalists, one from The New York Times and another from the blog Lawfare. The reports are said to have noted that the journalists published leaked, unclassified documents about DHS operations in Portland during the raging protests. After the story was published, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf ordered the office to stop compiling the reports. “In no way does the acting secretary condone this practice and he has immediately ordered an inquiry into the matter,” said a department spokesperson, adding that Wolf is committed to upholding the “principles of professionalism, impartiality and respect for civil rights and civil liberties, particularly as it relates to the exercise of First Amendment rights.”