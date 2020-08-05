DHS Plans to Replace Military-Style Uniforms for Federal Law Officers to Avoid Another Portland Fiasco

Read it at CNN
The Department of Homeland Security is planning “rapidly to replace” the military-style camouflage uniforms worn by federal law enforcement officers in recent domestic crackdowns on protests, according to acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli. In congressional testimony released Tuesday, Cuccinelli said, “To address concerns about military-like appearance of some of Customs Border Protection’s (CBP) officers’ uniforms, which are the normal uniforms used by some CBP teams in the course of regular duty, we are moving rapidly to replace those uniforms for those personnel.” DHS received widespread condemnation when federal police in Portland wore uniforms that failed to readily identify them as they detained protesters by night in unmarked vehicles, giving the appearance of a secret police.