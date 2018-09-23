In the latest crackdown on immigration from the Trump administration, the Department of Homeland Security posted a proposed rule Saturday that would allow officials to deny visas and green cards to legal immigrants if their families get food stamps, prescription drug subsidies, federal housing vouchers or other non-cash public assistance. The proposal, which is subject to a public comment period, is likely to face court challenges. Immigrant advocates predict the measure will scare families away from programs they desperately need out of fear that accepting benefits would imperil permanent residency. Politico reported that anticipation of the rule has already spurred some immigrants to turn down government help–even baby formula–because they feared it would hurt their green card chances.
