DHS to Punish Border Patrol Agents Over Haitian Migrant ‘Whipping’ Incident: Report
FALLOUT
Border Patrol agents who were accused of “whipping” Haitian migrants last September are set to face disciplinary action from the Department of Homeland Security, according to Fox News. An unidentified federal source cited by the outlet said the agents accused in the incident will be sanctioned with “administrative violations” after already being cleared of criminal conduct. An announcement on the incident is expected in the next few days. Disturbing pictures of the incident were played down in its aftermath by Border Patrol officials who said the mounted agents were not holding whips, but long reins used for controlling horses. But the episode nevertheless prompted widespread condemnation and calls for action. “There will be an investigation underway now and there will be consequences,” President Joe Biden said in September. “There will be consequences.”