DHS Watchdog Was Such a Shitshow One Official Joked About Assassin ‘Taking Care of’ Chief: Report
VERY MATURE
A former deputy inspector general at the Department of Homeland Security joked about the fictional Game of Thrones assassin Arya Stark “taking care of” the chaotic agency’s leader, The Intercept reported. “Perhaps Arya would consider taking care of some business here? The DHS OIG throne isn’t as glam but we do have a night king that just. won’t. Die,” Jennifer Costello is reported to have written about John V. Kelly, then the acting inspector general, in an April 2019 email.
An investigation completed by an outside firm details a chaotic situation at the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General’s Office in 2019 and 2020. Costello and two other officials are accused of having plotted to oust Kelly after becoming angry that he delayed his retirement. The report claims Costello “elevated her own interests above those of the public.”