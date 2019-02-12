Diamond & Silk: The Green New Deal Is Slavery

Because we watch Trumpland TV so you don’t have to, today we learned Fox Nation commentators Diamond & Silk believe Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and her proposed Green New Deal seek to return America to the days of slavery.

In perhaps their most unhinged video yet—and that’s saying something—the duo blasted the scant details of the progressive congresswoman’s plan while also flat-out accusing Ocasio-Cortez of accepting kickbacks to push “slavery”-like legislation:

Her vision for this country is going to take us all the way back to the days of slavery [...] You claim you want everyone to make a living wage. What's a living wage? Is the living wage going to be the wage you want for us? Doesn't that sound like control? That's what they did in the days of slavery [...] Because with all of this stuff that you're pushing, it's got to be some kick-back, paddy-whack.

That’s only part of what was contained in Tuesday’s episode of Diamond & Silk’s web show, delivered complete with over-modulated microphones, bizarre mid-sentence jump cuts, and background music straight out of the battle mode from a Final Fantasy game. At least they’re being consistent.