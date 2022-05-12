California Man Arrested for Disrupting a ‘Stop Asian Hate’ Rally and Yelling Racial Slurs
‘GO BACK TO CHINA’
After allegedly disrupting a “Stop Asian Hate” rally in March of 2021, a man from Diamond Bar, California has been arrested and charged with two counts of bias-motivated interference. The indictment claims that Steve Lee Dominguez, 56, purposefully ran a red light, blocked the path of peaceful and law-abiding protesters, and yelled racial slurs. While no injuries were reported during the incident, the indictment indicates that Dominguez only narrowly missed colliding with a 9-year-old child attempting to cross the street. He reportedly told protesters to “go back to China” before pulling over and continuing to yell other slurs and threats from outside of his car. If convicted of both charges, Dominguez would face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.