This Black Friday Sale on CBD Gummies Will Have You (Legally) High at Half the Price
Get Buzzy
Looking for a recognizable and relaxing buzz with just a hint of the high of real marijuana (but none of the pesky legal complications)? As always, Diamond CBD has you covered.
Whether you’re a connoisseur or first-time user, Diamond CBD’s expansive selection is guaranteed to meet your needs. Take the company’s new Active CBD Gummies. They include Enzactiv™️, a proprietary hemp formula, to offer a legal, alternative high in areas where marajuana isn’t legal. Whether you opt for the Tropical Mix or Fruity Mix, these gummies will have you shrugging off stress and breathing deeply.
As if its flavors weren’t sweet enough, Diamond CBD is also spearheading its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales by offering Beast readers an exclusive 50% off with the promo code BEAST50 through Tuesday, November 30th. Plus, anyone who signs up on the Diamond CBD website will automatically be entered for a chance to win a free iPhone 13 Pro Max — no purchase required!
Active CBD Square Gummies - Tropical Mix - 1250MG
Price reflects 50% discount
Active CBD Square Gummies - Fruity Mix - 1250MG
Price reflects 50% discount
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.