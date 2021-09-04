Chill Out This Labor Day With These Almost Marijuana Products—They Are 65% Off
Jack-Pot
If you're looking for a buzz that makes you think “THIS is legal?”, Diamond CBD has got you covered. It stocks one of the largest selections of CBD, Delta-8 THC, and Delta-10 THC products in the world. In celebration of Labor Day, Diamond CBD is offering Daily Beast readers 65% off storewide! Just use the code LDBEAST65 at checkout to cash in on the savings.
When you need a little extra help unwinding after a stressful day, reach for a few delicious CBD gummies (available in six flavors) for a mellow, laid-back, and legal buzz.
Chill Plus Delta Force Squares Gummies
Price reflects 65% discount
You can enjoy the same legal buzz of Delta-8 THC gummies in vape form. Available in fifteen flavors and packed with 900mg of CBD and Delta-8 THC, this vape will have you floating on clouds without a worry in the world.
Chill Plus Delta-8 Vape Cartridge
Price reflects 65% discount
When you start feeling drowsy (and it's only 1 pm), these Delta-10 gummies are a lifesaver. Infused with 1250mg of Delta-10 THC, the gummies will perk you up and give you an energy boost to push through the rest of the day.
Hyper Delta-10 Square Gummies
Price reflects 65% discount
