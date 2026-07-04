Diamond Dealers’ Jaw-Dropping July 4 Gift to Trump Exposed

Donald Trump has been gifted a customized, diamond-encrusted gold ring to mark the 250th anniversary of America refusing to be ruled by a king.

Worth an estimated $35,000, the ring is a gift from the Antwerp World Diamond Center (AWDC) for America’s 250th birthday on July 4. It contains 321 diamonds, 56 sapphires, 13 emeralds, and six rubies. The diamonds spell out two giant letter T’s next to the Stars and Stripes on the sides of the band. The other two sides say 1776 and 2026.

The ring the AWDC gifted to Donald Trump. Reuters/Antwerp World Diamond Centre

More diamonds frame the numbers 45 and 47 in the shape of Superman’s logo, also on the sides.

On top, a diamond-winged eagle carries a ruby shield and clutches an olive branch of emeralds, below a sparkling 250, and United States of America is spelled out around the outer rim.

Made by Antwerp diamond designer David Gotlib, an engraving on the inside of the ring says, “Crafted in Antwerp for Donald John Trump.”

The ring was presented to Bill White, the U.S. ambassador to Belgium, at a Fourth of July party in Brussels.

The gift comes after a big win for the Belgium diamond industry last year. In September, AWDC said it had “succeeded in securing a zero percent import tariff” on Antwerp’s annual export of more than $2 billion of polished diamonds to the U.S., the Associated Press reported.

Announcing the gift, Isidore Mörsel, president of the AWDC, said: “May this ring serve as a lasting reminder that true partnership, like the finest natural diamonds, are formed under pressure, endure the test of time, and shine brightest when built on trust.”

In a pre-recorded message played at the Brussels party, Trump accepted the ring.

“A very special thank you to my friends from Antwerp for the magnificent Freedom 250 ring,” he said.