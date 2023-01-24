Diamond of Pro-Trump Duo ‘Diamond and Silk’ Died of Heart Disease: Report
‘CHRONIC’
On Saturday afternoon, Rochelle “Silk” Richardson suggested that the COVID vaccine was to blame for the death of her sister Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway— but a newly released death certificate tossed cold water on that theory. The Associated Press obtained Hardaway’s death certificate and reported that the half of the pro-Trump “Diamond and Silk” duo died “of heart disease due to chronic high blood pressure.” While it remains unclear if Diamond ever took the COVID vaccine—on Saturday, Silk floated the theory that her sister was “poisoned” by it. “Instead of asking if Americans are vaxxed or unvaxxed, the real question to ask is: Are Americans being poisoned?” she asked. Silk couldn’t be reached for comment, while Diamond and Silk’s executive director Tressie Ham didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Monday evening.