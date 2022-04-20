Save Up to 70% on Legal THC Gummies, Vapes, and Oils and Celebrate 420 Right
April 20th, 4/20, is the unofficial (and international) holiday for cannabis consumption. The holiday has humble origins – it’s born from five teenagers’ hunt for an abandoned cannabis crop. They’d meet to begin searching at, you guessed it, 4:20. Now? Cannabis enthusiasts the world over observe 4/20, and brands like Diamond CBD offer huge deals on their products – including 70% off the items below!
These tropical gummies feature HHC, a hemp-derived cannabinoid that offers a smooth, relaxing high (perfect for people who find Delta 8 or Delta 9 THC too intense).
Artisan HHC THC Cube Gummies - Tropical Mix - 1250MG
These watermelon gummies are a sweet treat with a boost of benefits. They contain a CBD isolate (so minimal or no high), and reviewers tout benefits including more restful sleep and stress reduction.
Yum Yum Gummies 1500mg - CBD Infused Watermelon Slices
Plus, a Daily Beast exclusive: Save 50% off these best-selling sour gummies with code DB420. They offer an intense and powerful high with a jolt of sour flavor. Happy 420, y’all!
Chill Plus Extreme Delta-8 THC Gummies - Sour Tropic 1250MG
