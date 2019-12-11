Atlanta Mom Arrested for Abandoning Son, 14, at Hospital

Read it at 11Alive
Atlanta police have identified the 14-year-old special needs boy dumped at a hospital—and arrested his mother. Diana Elliott, 37, was caught on surveillance video abandoning the non-verbal teen at Grady Hospital on Dec. 4, and police released the footage to determine who he was. Elliott “indicated that she was overwhelmed caring for her son” and three other children, police said. She was arrested with the other kids at a hotel and booked into the Fulton County Jail. Although Atlanta has a safe haven law that allows parents to turn over a child at a police or fire station, it only applies to newborns less than 30 days old.