Accused Cop Killer’s Wife Says She’s ‘Deeply Sorry’
‘TRYING TO HELP ME’
The wife of a man who killed two police officers in El Monte, California— and died in the shootout—has spoken out, apologizing for her husband’s actions. Diana Flores said that she was hiding out in the motel after her husband, Justin Flores, attacked her days earlier, but he eventually discovered her whereabouts. The slain officers were responding to a call about a possible stabbing at the motel when they “confronted the suspect” and ultimately died in the gunfire. Flores told CBS that she’d warned the officers not to enter the room because her husband had a gun. Police said there was no evidence of a stabbing once officers arrived. Still, she feels a sense of deep remorse. “I’m so deeply sorry. My condolences for saving me,” Flores said. “I’m so sorry. They didn’t deserve that. They were trying to help me.” “They were trying to help me and I told them before they went in the room, ‘Don’t go in. He has a gun,’” she added.