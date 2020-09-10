Diana Rigg, Who Played Scheming Olenna Tyrell in ‘Game of Thones,’ Dies at 82
FINAL PERFORMANCE
Diana Rigg, the actress best known to older viewers as a 1960s Bond girl who later reinvented herself as the cunning Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 82, according to BBC News. Rigg gained national fame in her native Britain in the 1960s spy drama series The Avengers, playing the secret agent Emma Peel. At the end of that decade, Rigg shot to international fame as a Bond girl in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, playing James Bond’s only wife, Tracy, opposite George Lazenby. Later in life, she was cast as the sarcastic political puppet-master Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, a role which earned her two Emmy nominations in 2013 and 2014. In 2017, she underwent serious heart surgery and later joked: “My heart had stopped ticking during the procedure, so I was up there and the good Lord must have said,‘Send the old bag down again, I'm not having her yet!’” Rigg’s agent said she died peacefully at home on Thursday.