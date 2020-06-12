Woman Accused of Plowing Her Minivan Into Protesters in Indianapolis Faces Charges

Read it at Fox59
A woman dubbed #MinivanKaren on social media has been charged for allegedly plowing her car through a crowd of protesters at Indianapolis’ Monument Circle. Diane Goebel, 68, now faces a charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after the June 8 incident was recorded on video by a bystander at the demonstration against police brutality. Goebel claimed to police that the protesters got in her way as she drove around Monument Circle, jumping on her minivan and breaking a window. Several people were hurt in the crash, which quickly prompted calls for Goebel to face charges.