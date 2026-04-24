Dianna Russini Flees After Cheating Scandal Gets Even Messier
The former NFL reporter at the center of a cheating scandal has hit the nuclear button on her social media after a wave of online sleuthing spiraled out of control. Dianna Russini, 43, deactivated her X account as resurfaced posts about Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, 50, collided with newly published photos showing the pair kissing in 2020, first reported by Page Six on Thursday. Following the new photo drop, users began resurfacing old tweets and spinning increasingly wild theories, including speculation tied to a post about Vrabel’s newborn son named Michael. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy piled on, posting: “I can’t believe that I think there is a chance Russini fathered Vrabel’s child...You just can’t name your kid the same name as the guy you are having an affair with.” The latest snaps come after the outlet leaked photos of the pair cozied up on vacation, which quickly ignited cheating rumors. Both Russini and Vrabel, who are each married with children, have denied allegations of an affair. The fallout was swift: Russini stepped down from her position as senior NFL insider at The Athletic, while Vrabel said he would seek counseling.