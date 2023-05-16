CHEAT SHEET
Feinstein Denies She Was Ever Absent from Senate in Bizarre Exchange
Sen. Dianne Feinstein—who returned to the Senate last week after a case of the shingles kept her absent for months—gave a head-scratching response Tuesday when a reporter asked about her return. “No, I haven’t been gone,” Feinstein said to a reporter who asked what her colleagues’ responses have been since she came back to D.C. “You should follow the—I haven’t been gone. I’ve been working,” Feinstein said. Newell wrote that Feinstein turned “feisty” when the reporter asked if that meant she’d been working remotely. “No, I’ve been here. I’ve been voting,” she shot back. “You either know or don’t know.” Feinstein missed more than 90 consecutive votes since she was hospitalized for shingles earlier this year.