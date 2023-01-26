Dianne Feinstein Is Keeping Her 2024 Plans Secret Until 2024
GIVE US NOTHING GIRL
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who’s been in office since 1992, is still deciding whether or not she’ll run again in 2024... and she won’t decide until 2024, she told Raw Story in an interview Wednesday. The 89-year-old, whose mental acuity has come under scrutiny, said on Wednesday that she isn’t worried about her competition but needs “a little bit of time” to decide what to do—“so it’s not this year.” Some Democrats have already decided they aren’t waiting: Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) announced she’s running for the seat earlier this month, and Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) has reportedly told colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus that she wants to enter the race. High-profile Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced his candidacy on Thursday, claiming he was doing so with Feinstein’s blessing. Other rumored contenders include Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.