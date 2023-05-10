Feinstein Votes for the First Time After Missing 92 Straight
ABOUT TIME
Dianne Feinstein’s cold streak is over. The 89-year-old Democratic Senator voted for the first time Wednesday after months of inactivity that stemmed from a shingles diagnoses that confined her to her San Francisco home for three months. Feinstein made her long-awaited return to D.C. Tuesday night, but missed one more vote Wednesday morning before finally casting her ballot once again. “She’s back here in Washington. And she's raring to go to help the people of California,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Wednesday. During her time away, she missed a total of 92 votes—including the one Wednesday morning after she had already returned to Washington. Feinstein is the oldest sitting member of the Senate at 89 years old. Her prolonged voting absence irked many Democrats, who hold a razor-thin majority in the Senate, with several calling for her resignation.