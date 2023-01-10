Dianne Feinstein Weighs in on Katie Porter’s Bid for Her Seat
Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) is diving into the California 2024 senate race—whether or not Sen. Dianne Feinstein is retiring. Porter, who narrowly won reelection in California’s newly redistricted 47th district in November, was first elected in 2018 and has staked her claim as a rising star on the progressive left. “Especially in times like these, California needs a warrior in the Senate,” Porter said in her announcement video. Feinstein, 89, has faced significant speculation she’ll retire at the end of her term, but has yet to confirm one way or the other. “Everyone is of course welcome to throw their hat in the ring, and I will make an announcement concerning my plans for 2024 at the appropriate time,” the senator said in a statement Tuesday. California uses a top-two primary system, meaning the two candidates with most votes are the ones on the general ballot. Feinstein also faced Democratic opposition in 2018’s general election.