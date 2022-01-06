Dick and Liz Cheney Were the Only Republicans at the House’s Jan. 6 Ceremony
DADDY-DAUGHTER DUO
Elder GOP statesman and onetime party bugbear Dick Cheney was one of two Republicans present at Capitol Hill on Thursday to commemorate the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection—the other being his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). A former House member who served from 1979 to 1989, Cheney exercised his lifetime floor privileges to say the importance of the “historic” day “cannot be overstated.” Roughly 30 other Democrats attended the pro forma House session Thursday, many of whom lined up to shake hands with the former vice president and chat with him. Asked about his party’s leadership, Cheney expressed that he was “deeply disappointed” in the way top Republicans have acted in the fallout of the attack on the Capitol. The party brass, he added, did not resemble “any of the folks I knew when I was here for 10 years.” When questioned about Republicans’ treatment of the embattled Rep. Cheney, who has been feuding with her party for the last year, Dick Cheney replied, “My daughter can take care of herself.”