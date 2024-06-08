Dick Van Dyke, 98, Becomes Oldest Person to Ever Win an Emmy
TAKE A BOW
Actor Dick Van Dyke has made Daytime Emmys history, becoming the oldest person to ever win the award. The Mary Poppins actor, who is 98-years-young, won the Emmy for Best Guest Performer in a Daytime Drama Series for his turn playing amnesiac Timothy Robicheaux on Days of Our Lives. He beat out some stiff competition, including last year’s winner Alley Mills of General Hospital, Guy Pearce of Australian show Neighbors, Linden Ashby of The Young and the Restless, and Ashley Jones of The Bold and the Beautiful. Van Dyke received a standing ovation as he used a cane to make his way to the stage, accompanied by his wife, Arlene, who held the trophy. “I don’t believe this. I feel like a spy from nighttime television,” he said. “I’m 98-years-old. Can you believe it? This really tops off a lifetime of 80 years in the business. If I had known I would have lived this long I would’ve taken better care of myself.” The actor has won four Primetime Emmys, including three in the 1960s for his self-titled show, The Dick Van Dyke Show.