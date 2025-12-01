Dick Van Dyke, 99, Admits He ‘Neglected’ Family for His Career

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt revealed that she will step into Broadway’s bright stage lights for the first time, appearing as Roxie Hart in Chicago. “Grateful beyond words,“ Leavitt wrote on social media while explaining her casting. Her limited run will begin on Feb. 2, 2026, and last until March 15, 2026. Leavitt recently became a semi-finalist on the 34th season of Dancing With the Stars. To commemorate 20 years of the ABC show, Leavitt performed an Argentine Tango to Chicago’s “Cell Block Tango,” drawing praise from the Broadway show on social media, who reposted her dance and teased her upcoming role, which was unannounced at the time, writing: “Whitney Leavitt as Roxie when???” Since debuting on Broadway in 1975, Chicago has become notorious for casting celebrities as its two leading roles, Roxie and Velma. Roxie’s high heels have previously been filled by stars like Pamela Anderson, Liza Minnelli, Mel B, Brooke Shields, Christie Brinkley, Ariana Madix, Lisa Rinna, and Rumer Willis. Leavitt hinted at her Broadway news during the Nov. 26 episode of Call Her Daddy. There, she also announced that she had booked her first movie role.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Reality TV Star Announces Broadway DebutRAZZLE DAZZLEA new Roxie Hart is set to debut in ‘Chicago’
- 2Dick Van Dyke Admits He ‘Neglected’ Family for His CareerIN RETROSPECTThe actor was focused on “working so hard to get going, to get a foothold.”
Partner updateAD BY TruSkinThis Vitamin C-Infused Skincare Serum Is a Winter Must-HaveUNDER THE CTruSkin’s skincare solutions use clean, purposeful formulas to support sensitive skin.
- 3Travelers Flying Without a REAL ID to Be Hit With New FineADMIN COSTSThe change will take effect in February.
- 4Hackers Hijack Home Cameras for ‘Sexploitation’ Market DISTURBING DOXINGFour suspects reportedly exploited weak passwords to access the cameras.
Shop with ScoutedQuince’s Cyber Sale Includes Washable Silk at Up to 20% OffCYBER DEALS 2025Quince’s one-day-only Black Friday event is full of deeply discounted clothing, linens, and bedding.
- 5Teen Mauled to Death After Jumping Into Zoo’s Lion EnclosureLAWS OF NATUREZoo officials say the lioness will not be punished for the attack.
- 6Homeowner Stunned to Find Bear Secretly Living in His HomeTHERE’S A BEAR IN THEREThe enormous bear has been sharing a living space with homeowner Kenneth Johnson since April.
- 7‘Home Improvement’ Star Arrested for the Sixth Time in YearsTROUBLEDThe former child star retired from acting in 2009.
- 8‘NYPD Blue’ Star, 65, Training to Become a Cop for RealOLDEST ROOKIE IN TOWNJerry O’Donnell has played law enforcement characters in “Dexter,” “Alias,” and “NYPD Blue.”
Partner updateAD BY ELROELThese K-Beauty Products Are Up to 35% Off for Black FridayFACE THE DAYSwitch up your makeup game with the best-selling Korean beauty products from ELROEL.
- 9‘Zootopia 2’ Smashes Box Office Records With $500M HaulBLOCKBUSTERThe animated sequel is confirmed as a global sensation after raking in half a billion dollars over Thanksgiving weekend.
- 10Phone-Obsessed Kids are More Obese, Depressed and Sleepless SCREAM TIMEResearchers found that having a smartphone at age 12 was tied to a 31 percent jump in the odds of depression.
Dick Van Dyke, 99, Admits He ‘Neglected’ Family for His Career
Dick Van Dyke admitted he “neglected” his wife and their children to pursue his career. Van Dyke, 99, who is known for his roles in the classic films Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, said in a new interview with People that his family “probably got neglected at some point because I was really working hard to get out of poverty.” The comedian married his late ex-wife, Margie Willett, in 1948, having sons Christian Van Dyke, 75, and Barry Van Dyke, 74, and daughters Stacy Van Dyke, 70, and Carrie Van Dyke, 64. Willett ended the marriage in 1984. Van Dyke admitted to struggling with alcoholism and having an extramarital affair with actress Michelle Triola. His chaotic work schedule included a “show at 5 in the morning, and then at night [he] was working with a partner in nightclubs.” Van Dyke reported “getting, like, three or four hours [of] sleep.” He shared that he hasn’t received “any complaints from anybody.” In 2012, he married his current wife, Arlene Silver, 54. The actor turns 100 on Dec. 13. His new book, 100 Rules for Living to 100, was released last month.
Wintertime can be a nightmare for skincare. The combination of frigid air, dry heat, and lack of sun can leave you looking and feeling less radiant than in warmer months. But you don’t need to sacrifice your shine for the season. TruSkin’s lineup of cult-favorite skincare items is formulated to help you stay glowing—even during the coldest months of the year.
TruSkin is a beauty brand beloved by celebrities, dermatologists, and everyday users alike. Its collection features clean, purposeful formulas designed specifically for sensitive skin. The secret behind TruSkin’s effectiveness is SAP, a unique, gentler, and more stable form of vitamin C that aligns with skin’s natural pH to deliver brightening benefits without irritation—making it especially effective during cold months when skin is more prone to dryness and sensitivity. SAP also supports natural collagen, improves tone, and fends off dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. The result? A firmer-looking complexion and brighter skin that will have you looking and feeling radiant all winter long.
With more than 150,000 glowing reviews (no pun intended), this best-selling, long-lasting serum is a must-have for any morning skincare routine.
This sheer, protective face sunscreen is formulated to let your natural glow shine through with a lightweight, non-greasy feel—delivering a radiant, dewy finish that works just as well on its own as a base under makeup.
Embrace a more youthful-looking complexion with this vitamin C facial scrub, which gently exfoliates and nourishes to reveal smoother, brighter skin without leaving you feeling coarse or looking dry.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Airline passengers traveling without a REAL ID or a passport will have to pay a $45 fine starting Feb. 1. The Transportation Security Administration announced that anyone going through airport security checkpoints without the right type of ID will need to verify their identity through a biometric or biographic system. The $45 fee is to cover the administrative and IT costs associated with the verification. Originally, the Federal Register proposed the fee be $18, but the TSA decided to raise it to make sure the verification costs are paid by the traveler and not taxpayers, officials said. Travelers without a REAL ID will be able to verify their identities and pay the fees online, but the process is only valid for 10 days. At that point, the fee has to be repaid. About 94 percent of airline travelers are already using a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID, according to the TSA.
Four independent suspects have been arrested in South Korea for hacking private cameras in homes, karaoke rooms, a Pilates studio, and a gynecologist’s clinic to produce sexually exploitative material. The suspects allegedly hacked IP cameras that receive and record video footage through a local internet network. One suspect is accused of hacking 63,000 cameras and selling 545 sexually exploitative videos, while another allegedly hacked 70,000 cameras and sold 648 videos. The material was allegedly sold on an overseas website, and police are now investigating and working with foreign agencies to identify the website’s operator and shut it down or block access to it, according to the BBC. South Korea’s Police Agency said it is essential for people with IP cameras to “remain vigilant and immediately and regularly change their access passwords,” as the suspects reportedly hacked the cameras by exploiting weak passwords and other vulnerabilities. Authorities have notified victims at 58 locations and are working to identify others. They are also helping victims change their passwords and delete or block content, as well as directing them to a support center focused on digital sex crime, according to The Chosun Daily. “IP camera hacking and illegal filming inflict immense suffering on victims and are therefore serious offences,” said a cyber investigation chief at the National Police Agency.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Luxury goods don’t have to cost a fortune; Quince’s products are proof of that. Compared to other luxury brands, Quince shoppers save anywhere from 50-75 percent on high-quality, sustainable apparel, accessories, home goods, and more year-round, which explains why the e-tailer runs only one sale per year: For Black Friday. Quince’s first and only sale of 2025 is only live through the end of the night. Shoppers won’t need a promo code to save big, but they will need to be quick, as the deals will only be live for 24 hours. Sales will range from 10 percent to 20 percent off select products, including its beloved washable silk and supple leather collections.
While the e-tailer is best known for its $50 cashmere sweater, there are a ton of great products included in the sale for both men and women, including luxe leather jackets, cozy washable silk pajamas, luggage, and Italian handbags. This covetable brand never goes on sale, so now’s the time to stock up.
Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >
A 19-year-old was mauled to death by a lioness on Sunday after sneaking into the animal’s enclosure in front of visitors at a zoo in Brazil. Gerson de Mela Machado scaled a 20-foot wall and climbed a tree in order to enter the lion’s den at the Parque Zoobotânico Arruda Câmara in João Pessoa, Paraíba, moving too quickly for authorities to apprehend him. While his motives remain unclear, Machado was reported to have severe cognitive difficulties and previously tried sneaking into the landing gear of a flight to Africa to pursue his dream of taming lions. “He was 19 years old, but when he spoke, I believe his cognitive ability was no more than that of a 5-year-old,” child welfare counselor Verônica Oliveira told local news, adding that Machado grew up in “extreme poverty” and had a history of mental health struggles. The zoo was closed following the incident, with authorities reporting that the lioness, Leona, will not be euthanized as a result of the attack. “Leona is healthy, does not exhibit aggressive behavior outside the context of the incident, and will not be euthanized,” the zoo wrote on Instagram. “The Bica team, veterinarians, handlers, and technicians are fully dedicated to Leona’s well-being, ensuring that she is well, stabilizes emotionally, and resumes her routine safely,” they added.
A California homeowner was shocked to find a huge brown bear in the crawl space underneath his Altedena home earlier this year. Kenneth Johnson, 63, first noticed something was amiss back in April, when the bricks and wooden frame blocking his crawl space were damaged by a mysterious culprit. After buying a security camera in June to monitor the area, the intruder was finally revealed last week to be a lumbering bear with a tag on its left ear, who enters and leaves the crawl space every day after hunting for food. “I don’t know how it got under there. It must be a contortionist,” Johnson told the Los Angeles Times. “This thing is so big its stomach touches the ground.” Security footage captured on Friday shows the bear struggling to navigate the tight space, pulling itself out of the crawl space using its front paws before heading off to find food. “It’s uncomfortable walking into the kitchen thinking there’s a bear over there,” said Johnson, who became terrified by the bear after it roared at him last week. “I was shaking like a leaf for half an hour,” he added, and said his cat, Boo, was similarly spooked. Johnson said he last saw the bear enter the crawl space at 6 a.m. on Saturday, “and it hasn’t left since.” He is awaiting guidance from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, as they return to work following Thanksgiving weekend.
Former Home Improvement child star, Zachery Ty Bryan, has been arrested for the sixth time in five years. Bryan, 44, played eldest child Brad Taylor on the hit TV show featuring Tim Allen between 1991 and 1999. He was arrested in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday after allegedly violating his probation that was tied to a domestic violence conviction he received earlier this year involving his fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright. Cartwright is the mother of three of his seven children. Cartwright was also arrested at the same time, according to People reported, citing jail reports. She was charged with driving under the influence, three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of attempted first-degree assault. In October 2020, Bryan was held on charges including felony strangulation and misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault after an argument with Cartwright. He pleaded guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault and was sentenced to three years of bench probation. In July 2023, he was arrested for domestic assault, fourth-degree robbery and harassment. Then in 2024, Bryan was arrested on DUI charges twice, first in February and again in October. Bryan was arrested in January this year and charged with second-degree domestic violence against Cartwright. Bryan is now being held without bail at Lane County Jail, and is scheduled to be released on Wednesday. Since retiring from acting in 2009, Bryan’s only role has been appearing in Netflix’s The Guardians of Justice in 2022.
A longtime TV tough guy renowned for playing cops is trading in the prop badge for the real thing. Jerry O’Donnell, best known for playing law enforcement figures across four decades in shows including Dexter, Alias, and NYPD Blue, is now training to become an actual police officer in Asheville, North Carolina. After moving there with his wife to slow down, the Brooklyn-born actor instead found a new calling in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in 2024, when the community rallied to rebuild after the catastrophic storm. At 65, he’s running, lifting weights, and knocking out push-ups alongside recruits half his age—or less. “I was in the Army, and they asked me, ‘Did you fight for the North or the South?’” he joked, recalling his classmates’ banter. “People don’t bust your chops unless they love you.” His wife, Alison Crowley, calls him “Jerry the Bull” for plowing through months of exams, interviews, and a lie detector test before his July acceptance. He’s now set to graduate in January. Asheville police spokesperson Rick Rice said the force believes O’Donnell is the oldest trainee the department has ever had.
Korean makeup follows a different approach compared to its Western counterpart, favoring soft, buildable color and a naturally radiant finish. Products are designed to create sheer washes of color that layer seamlessly, making them ideal for beginners. These curated picks from ELROEL are designed to give you that fresh, luminous K-beauty look. What’s even better? They’re on sale for Black Friday. You can save up to 35%, no codes needed.
This innovative color-changing stick starts as a soft white balm and transforms into a silky cream that blends seamlessly into the skin without leaving a greasy residue. On one end of the stick is the balm foundation; the other is a soft brush—with 32,000 ultra-fine bristles—that gives you a smooth, airbrushed finish. Plus, it has hard-working ingredients like Niacinamide and Hydrolyzed Collagen to keep skin moisturized.
Even in the winter, SPF is still important. The Pang Pang cushion makes applying and reapplying a breeze. It’s rated SPF50+ PA++++, which means this fast-absorbing formula provides the highest-level protection from UVA and UVB rays.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Disney’s Zootopia 2 smashed box office records over the weekend, raking in over half a billion dollars in the largest global opening ever for an animated film and the biggest debut of 2025. The animated sequel, which follows the adventures of two animal detectives, grossed $96.8 million domestically and a massive $400.4 million internationally over the Thanksgiving weekend, the total climbing to $556.4 million over the extended five-day holiday. The sequel had been tipped to do well after the success of its predecessor, which won both an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature back in 2017. But it easily eclipsed that film’s $75 million domestic debut and is on track to surpass its $1 billion global gross. The record-shattering launch is a major victory for Disney, which has seen mixed success with its animated slate this year—while the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch proved to be a box office smash, Pixar’s Elio ended up tanking, becoming the studio’s worst-performing movie to date and grossing just $21 million on its opening weekend. Alongside Zooptopia 2, the strong opening of Wicked: For Good has provided a vital boost to domestic box office revenues, which still lag significantly behind pre-pandemic levels.
Preteens are increasingly glued to their phones—and new research suggests the health fallout is hitting early. A University of Pennsylvania-led study finds that kids who own smartphones are markedly more likely to struggle with depression, obesity, and poor sleep. The analysis, drawn from more than 10,000 participants in the National Institutes of Health’s Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study, tracked youth assessments from 2016 to 2022. Researchers found that owning a smartphone at age 12 was linked to 31 percent higher odds of depression, 40 percent higher odds of obesity, and 62 percent higher odds of insufficient sleep compared to peers without one. The differences persisted even after accounting for other devices, such as tablets and smartwatches. Roughly half of American kids now have smartphones by age 11, but there are no public health guidelines recommending when that first phone should arrive, despite longstanding pediatric advice on limiting screen time. Kids in the study who had smartphones were more likely to be female, Black or Hispanic, and from lower-income households. The findings, set to appear in Pediatrics, point to a problem unique to smartphones. As the authors put it, the devices “grant youth unfettered access to a world for which they may not be ready… without the discipline to effectively manage their own use.”