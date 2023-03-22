Dick Van Dyke Found Bleeding After Malibu Car Crash: TMZ
YIKES
Dick Van Dyke was involved in a car crash last week that left him bloodied and possibly concussed, according to TMZ. The outlet cited police sources in a report saying the actor, 97, was found behind the wheel of a Lexus which he’d crashed into a gate in Malibu last Wednesday. Deputies reportedly found Van Dyke bleeding from the nose and mouth and suspected he might have a concussion after losing control of the vehicle and ramming into the gate. But the TV and movie star thankfully escaped serious injury and was treated by paramedics at the scene, the report claims. Sources said drugs and alcohol did not play a role in the crash, but that authorities had filed a request with the DMV for a driving retest for Van Dyke. In 2013, Van Dyke escaped uninjured after being pulled from his Jaguar by a passerby when the vehicle caught fire on a Los Angeles freeway.